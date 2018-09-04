PEMRA called Pakistani dramas ‘bold’ and people are up in arms

September 4, 2018

Pemra labeled Pakistani dramas “bold” and “not reflective of society” on September 3 and it didn’t take long for social media users to weigh in on the issue.

The media regulatory authority said that the quality of Pakistani drama has deteriorated over time.

In the notification, it said: “Unnecessary glamour, bold scenes are being shown in the dramas ignoring [the] religious, social, cultural and ethical values of the country.”

Pemra said that it has received a number of complaints from the general public in this regard. It also slammed the glamourisation of “indecent scenes/dialogues/extramarital relations, violence and exploitation.”

However, these sweeping generalisations did not sit well with actor Osman Khalid Butt.

He took to Twitter to say that not every drama  has to be family-friendly.

The actor, who has starred in television shows like Diyar-e-Dil and Aik Nayee Cinderella, said good television with strong content holds a mirror up to society. “[It] is meant to be uncomfortable. If you don’t like what you see, change the channel.”

Other people also criticised the regulatory authority’s statement.

Recently, Punjab Information and Culture Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan became the centre of everyone’s attention when he bashed film and stage actors. He too was bashed on social media for his poor choice of words.

 
 
 

