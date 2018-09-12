Pakistani transgender actor’s film shortlisted for US short film festival

‘Rani’, a Pakistani short film starring transgender model and activist Kami Sid, has been selected as a finalist at the world renowned NBC Universal Short Film Festival.

The short film will be screened at a red carpet event in Los Angeles on October 24.

Rani is one of six films selected from over 3,500 entries.

Kami Sid, who plays Rani in the short film, said that hard work always pays off and that she was happy over the selection of her short film at such a prestigious festival.

The film is about the real life struggles of a transgender person and what they have to go through, Sid added.

“Transgenders should also be given opportunities to work in the film and drama industry,” the actor said. “They should be given work on their merit.”

Rani, an American-Pakistani co-production, tells the story of a Pakistani transgender woman who sets out to take care of an abandoned baby.

Shot on the streets of Karachi, the film has been produced by GrayScale and Rizvilia Productions.