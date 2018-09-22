Oxford Dictionary needs your help because it doesn’t understand internet slang

September 22, 2018

Oxford English Dictionary (OED) has launched an appeal asking teenagers to send in slang words they use because sometimes, you just need to go to the experts.

OED said it aims to “record all distinctive words that shape the language, old and new, formal and informal.” It basically wants to identify new words being used by millennials and Generation Z-ers and their meanings.

It’s pretty tough to monitor young people’s language because they mostly communicate on applications like Whatsapp or Snapchat.

OED senior editor Fiona McPherson said that it’s interesting how young people make new words, reported The Guardian.

Young people can contribute a slang word by using the Twitter hashtag #YouthSlangAppeal or by submitting it on the website. Adults can also contribute if they know of slang words used by teenagers.

The dictionary will be considering including slang words such as ‘dank’ meaning cool or great and ‘bare’ meaning many or much; a lot of.

 
 
 

