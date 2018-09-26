Nirbhay Wadhwa replaces Salman Khan as Radhe Mohan in Tere Naam remake

Indian drama actor Nirbhay Wadhwa has confirmed that he will be playing the iconic role of Radhe Mohan in a new production based on Salman Khan’s Tere Naam.

Tere Naam is regarded as one of the best films of Salman Khan’s career. It even won the Filmfare for the best-film in 2003.

“I am blessed to step into Salman Khan’s shoes,” Wadhwa told Bollywood Life. “I have watched him since childhood and built a body like him.”

Wadhwa didn’t reveal the plot of the film. However, he said that there won’t be any girl in Radhe Mohan’s life now.

“There’s no girl but something else behind his obsession and madness, you’ll get to know once you watch it.”