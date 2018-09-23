Nandita Das ‘hugely disappointed’ after a number of Manto screenings in India cancelled

The much-awaited biopic of Saadat Hasan Manto found itself mired in another controversy after its morning screenings were cancelled in different cities across India on the day of its release.

The screenings were cancelled in Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmadabad, Noida, and Pune. The Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer released on September 21.

Nandita Das, the director, expressed her disappointed in reply to a journalist’s tweet.

Hugely disappointed… 6 years of work & many people’s collective intent & commitment was to find its culmination this morning. Am assured by @Viacom18Movies it will be fixed at noon today. Pls let us know if it hasn’t been. Spreading #Mantoiyat will not stop! https://t.co/kuwWcn5Xa8 — Nandita Das (@nanditadas) September 21, 2018

The timings of the movie were updated a day before the release, however, the next morning ‘abrupt’ instructions were issued to cancel screenings, reported Indian media.

A customer service representative of PVR said that the film was put on hold as India’s Central Board Of Film Certification had problems with some dialogue.

The movie also stars Rasika Duggal in a leading role.