Nandita Das ‘hugely disappointed’ after a number of Manto screenings in India cancelled

September 23, 2018

Photo: Cannes Film Festival ‘Manto’

The much-awaited biopic of Saadat Hasan Manto found itself mired in another controversy after its morning screenings were cancelled in different cities across India on the day of its release. 

The screenings were cancelled in Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmadabad, Noida, and Pune. The Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer released on September 21.

Nandita Das, the director, expressed her disappointed in reply to a journalist’s tweet.

The timings of the movie were updated a day before the release, however, the next morning ‘abrupt’ instructions were issued to cancel screenings, reported Indian media.

A customer service representative of PVR said that the film was put on hold as India’s Central Board Of Film Certification had problems with some dialogue.

The movie also stars Rasika Duggal in a leading role.

 
 
 

