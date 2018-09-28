Nana Patekar is sending a legal notice to Tanushree Dutta over harassment allegations

Bollywood actor Nana Patekar is sending a legal notice to Tanushree Dutta after she accused him of sexually harassing her during a film in 2008, Patekar’s lawyer said Friday.

The chocolate actress alleged that Nana Patekar was sexually aggressive with her while filming a song for a 2008 film.

According to NDTV, Nana Patekar told an Indian channel that he was going to sue Ms Dutta. “What do you mean sexual harassment? There were 50-100 people on the set with me.”

Patekar’s lawyer Sirodkar said that a legal notice is being sent to Tanushree Dutta for her ‘false allegations and untruth”.