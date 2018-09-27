Meera returns to silver screen with ‘Baaji’

If you are a die-hard fan of Meera, then there is good news for you.

The actor will make her comeback in the much-awaited directorial debut of Saqib Malik.

The first look of the movie was shared on social media.

I interrupt this hiatus to give news I’ve waited the better part of a year to announce:

I’m starring in Saqib Malik’s debut film (been a long time coming!) #Baaji opposite Amna Ilyas, Mohsin Abbas Haider, Ali Kazmi, and –

Meera.

Yes, you heard that right. pic.twitter.com/tLeXDNnFhH — Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) September 27, 2018

The movie has a stellar cast, including Osman Khalid Butt, Amna Ilyas, Mohsin Abbas Haider and Ali Kazmi.

It has been penned by Irfan Ahmed Urfi and Malik.

Baaji is scheduled to hit the screens in mid-2019.