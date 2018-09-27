Meera returns to silver screen with ‘Baaji’

September 27, 2018

Photo: Osman Khalid Butt/Twitter

If you are a die-hard fan of Meera, then there is good news for you.

The actor will make her comeback in the much-awaited directorial debut of Saqib Malik.

The first look of the movie was shared on social media.

The movie has a stellar cast, including Osman Khalid Butt, Amna Ilyas, Mohsin Abbas Haider and Ali Kazmi.

It has been penned by Irfan Ahmed Urfi and Malik.

Baaji is scheduled to hit the screens in mid-2019.

 
 
 

