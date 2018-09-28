Malala Yousufzai is Pakistan’s only ‘astonishing Asian’

Malala Yousufzai is the only Pakistani included in Asian Geographic Magazine’s list of world’s most astonishing Asians.

Yousufzai is the world’s youngest Noble Peace Prize winner.

Also on the list is Mahatma Gandhi. However, in a very surprising move, Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah is not.

Writer and journalist Arundhati Roy and Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani also made it to the list.

Yousufzai visited Pakistan in March after six years. The 20-year-old returned to her home country for the first time after she was shot in Swat in 2012 for being a vocal supporter of girls’ education. She also visited her hometown of Mingora in Swat along with her parents and brother where she delivered a speech.

Other astonishing Asians on the list include the spiritual leader of Tibet the Dalai Lama, Chinese president Xi Jinping, Burma’s controversial leader Aung San Suu Kyi, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and other politicians. It also features celebrities from the fashion and showbiz industries of China, Japan, Thailand and Singapore.

Mahatma Gandhi, former United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki Moon, Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also made it to the list.