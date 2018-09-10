Let bygones be bygones? Meera all praises for Mahira Khan for the first time

Pakistani actor Meera is all praises for Mahira Khan and Aamina Sheikh for their work with Afghani refugee children.

The starlet applauded the two actors for giving back to the community.

One of the women I admire Angelina Jolie said that when one has fame,one also has a responsibility to give back to society otherwise that fame is considered vulgar. I applaud #MahiraKhan and #AaminaSheikh for their initiatives working with Afghan cntd . — Meera (@TheMeeraJee) September 9, 2018

She went on to say that with fame comes responsibility.

#AaminaSheikh for their initiatives working with Afghani refugee children and children’s education especially for girls. With fame comes responsibility. — Meera (@TheMeeraJee) September 9, 2018

Last year, Meera snubbed the Ho Mann Jahan actor for getting too much attention from the media. “The trend of promoting Mahira Khan should end, there are other actors in the industry too,” she said.

She also stirred controversy after writing on social media that Mahira can’t act.

“She does not know how to act so don’t waste your time to watching her movies and commercials [sic],” she had tweeted in 2015.