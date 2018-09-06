Katrina Kaif won’t co-host Big Boss 12: Salman Khan

September 6, 2018

Salman Khan has denied rumours that he will have Katrina Kaif as his co-host in Big Boss 12.

According to Times of India, Salman Khan said that Katrina was interested in hosting this season of the reality show with him.

“There were rumours that Katrina Kaif would be hosting it with me,” Salman said. “Shayad Katrina ne hi ye rumour phailaya hoga.”

He said that Katrina had asked him about the theme of the show and if we have couples this year. “I said yes and she said then I should do it.”

Salman Khan said that he receives a lot of calls from people to be on his show but he tells them that he is not a part of the casting team.

 
 
 

