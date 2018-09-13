Kareena Kapoor to host her own show

Indian actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is going to make her debut as a Radio Jockey on Ishq 104.8 FM in December this year, Indian media reported

Kareena has already started preparation for the radio show. The actor said that she was very excited and can’t wait for anyone to hear it.

On the film front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be collaborating with her friend Karan Johar for two films.

One will be Good News which will feature her alongside Akshay Kumar and also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

The Bollywood actor is also playing a leading role in Johar’s upcoming movie Takht.