Kareena Kapoor to host her own show

September 13, 2018

AFP Photo

Indian actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is going to make her debut as a Radio Jockey on Ishq 104.8 FM in December this year, Indian media reported

Kareena has already started preparation for the radio show. The actor said that she was very excited and can’t wait for anyone to hear it.

On the film front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be collaborating with her friend Karan Johar for two films.

One will be Good News which will feature her alongside Akshay Kumar and also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

The Bollywood actor is also playing a leading role in Johar’s upcoming movie Takht.

 
 
 

See Also

Karan Johar announces dream cast of ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ sequel

September 11, 2018 3:31 pm

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput welcome a baby boy

September 6, 2018 11:08 am

Sonali Bendre shares her new look

September 5, 2018 9:40 pm

Kareena says it will be an honour to share screen space with ‘phenomenal’ Ranveer

August 27, 2018 5:57 pm

Trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Manto released

August 15, 2018 11:14 pm

Priyanka Chopra upset over engagement rumours

August 11, 2018 8:16 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.