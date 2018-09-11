Karan Johar announces dream cast of ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ sequel

Bollywood director Karan Johar has revealed that if he ever makes the sequel of his directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, he will cast Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor. The question was posed to the filmmaker during his radio show, Calling Karan.

Karan Johar’s Bollywood directorial debut film featured Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji. The film not only became an instant hit but has endured as a cult classic.

Previously in an interview, Karan Johar has said, “I was 24 when I wrote that film. But I can’t write the same film now. When I see Kuch Kuch Hota Hai today or Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham I myself wonder, ‘Why did I write this, how did I write this, from where these thoughts came to my mind?'”

With Salman Khan featured in a cameo, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai also featured a young Sana Saeed, Anupam Kher, Reema Lagoo and Farida Jalal in pivotal roles.

Alia Bhatt was launched in Bollywood by Karan Johar. Her first movie Student of the Year was directed by him. Janhvi also made her acting debut with film Dhadak, which was backed by Johar. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, has worked with filmmaker in films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.