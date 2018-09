Indian police has arrested the Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s hairstylist, Brendon Allister De Gee, on charges of raping a minor.

According to Indian media, the hairstylist was arrested from the set of one of Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming movies.

“We have arrested Kangana Ranaut’s hairstylist,” said a senior police official.

The FIR was filed by boy’s mother.

Police said that De Gee met the 16-year-old boy on a dating app.