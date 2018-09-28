Jean Grey burns the whole world down in Dark Phoenix trailer

September 28, 2018

Photo: Dark Phoenix

One of the most powerful characters of the X-Men universe Jean Grey is back and “she’s all rage”. 

Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner is in the role of Jean Grey in the fourth instalment of the X-Men saga.

The new trailer gives a glimpse of Jean’s childhood trauma— a car crash that kills her parents. The trauma is part of a bigger narrative that paints Jean as capable of hurting her loved ones with her powers, and Jean’s struggle to keep that from happening.

Directed by Simon Kinberg, the movie marks the return of Jennifer Lawrence as Mystique, Michael Fassbender as Magneto, and James McAvoy as Professor X.

Dark Phoenix will release on February 14, 2019.

You can watch the trailer here:

 
 
 

See Also

Producers confirm Game of Thrones final season release date

September 27, 2018 12:26 pm

Fans can visit Game of Thrones Northern Ireland sets now

September 25, 2018 11:40 am

Five things to watch for on Emmys night

September 16, 2018 6:25 pm

‘Game of Thrones’ back at Emmys for duel with ‘Handmaid’s Tale’

September 16, 2018 6:16 pm

Chinese Iron Man actress disappears amid culture crackdown

September 15, 2018 12:05 am

Ancient altar reveals Mayan ‘Game of Thrones’ dynasty

September 14, 2018 7:06 pm

 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Web Desk

Raza Haidery

Shahid Shah

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.