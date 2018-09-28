Jean Grey burns the whole world down in Dark Phoenix trailer

One of the most powerful characters of the X-Men universe Jean Grey is back and “she’s all rage”.

Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner is in the role of Jean Grey in the fourth instalment of the X-Men saga.

The new trailer gives a glimpse of Jean’s childhood trauma— a car crash that kills her parents. The trauma is part of a bigger narrative that paints Jean as capable of hurting her loved ones with her powers, and Jean’s struggle to keep that from happening.

Directed by Simon Kinberg, the movie marks the return of Jennifer Lawrence as Mystique, Michael Fassbender as Magneto, and James McAvoy as Professor X.

Dark Phoenix will release on February 14, 2019.

You can watch the trailer here: