‘Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2’ becomes highest grossing Pakistani movie

Multi-starrer romantic comedy Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 is breaking records as it crossed the Rs500 million mark at the box office.

Nadeem Baig’s sequel to Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, was released worldwide on Eidul Azha, and has raked in over Rs360 million in Pakistan and Rs140 million overseas in its third week.

According to Box Office Detail, the rom-com earned a total of over Rs30 million on its opening day and went on to collect approximately Rs230 million in its first week.

Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 casts Vasay Chaudhry, Ahmed Ali Butt, Mawra Hocane and Kubra Khan, aside from Humayun Saeed and Fahad Mustafa.

The film released along with Nabeel Qureshi’s social satire Load Wedding and Haseeb Hassan’s Parwaaz Hai Junoon.