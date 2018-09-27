Is Thugs of Hindostan the Bollywood Pirates of the Caribbean?

The trailer of upcoming Bollywood film Thugs of Hindostan was released on Thursday and it was eerily similar to Pirates of the Caribbean.

The action-adventure film is about a thug whose gang poses a serious challenge to the British Raj during the 19th century. The movie is based on a novel called Confessions of a Thug by Philip Meadows Taylor but its cinematography and costumes look like they wouldn’t be out of place on the set of a Pirates of the Caribbean movie.

The film stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Watch the trailer here:

Khudabaksh, the commander of the thugs, is played by veteran Bachan.

Khan plays Firangi, a Jack Sparrow type character who has been tasked with capturing Azaad.

Kaif has been cast as Suraiyya.

Fatima Sana Khan has been cast as Zafira, Khudabaksh’s trusted lieutenant.

This is the first time Bachan and Khan are sharing a screen. Thugs of Hindostan will be released on November 8.