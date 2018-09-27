Is Thugs of Hindostan the Bollywood Pirates of the Caribbean?

September 27, 2018

Photo: Twitter/ Thugs of Hindostan

The trailer of upcoming Bollywood film Thugs of Hindostan was released on Thursday and it was eerily similar to Pirates of the Caribbean.

The action-adventure film is about a thug whose gang poses a serious challenge to the British Raj during the 19th century. The movie is based on a novel called Confessions of a Thug by Philip Meadows Taylor but its cinematography and costumes look like they wouldn’t be out of place on the set of a Pirates of the Caribbean movie.

The film stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Watch the trailer here:

Khudabaksh, the commander of the thugs, is played by veteran Bachan.

Khan plays Firangi, a Jack Sparrow type character who has been tasked with capturing Azaad.

Kaif has been cast as Suraiyya.

Fatima Sana Khan has been cast as Zafira, Khudabaksh’s trusted lieutenant.

This is the first time Bachan and Khan are sharing a screen. Thugs of Hindostan will be released on November 8.

 
 
 

See Also

What movie will Aamir Khan star in after Thugs of Hindostan?

September 23, 2018 2:05 pm

Amir Khan defeats Samuel Vargus in Birmingham

September 9, 2018 11:03 am

Katrina Kaif believes Salman Khan is a better actor than Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

August 30, 2018 5:06 pm

Presidential candidate Fazl-ur-Rehman fails to get MQM, GDA support

August 30, 2018 12:01 am

Trailer of Shah Rukh, Katrina’s ‘Zero’ to be released on SRK’s birthday

August 24, 2018 9:20 pm

An ATC has issued arrest warrants for Altaf Hussain and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui

August 11, 2018 11:17 am

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.