Google pays homage to playwright Fatima Surayya Bajia on her 88th birthday

September 1, 2018

Keeping up with its tradition of recognising and paying homage to famous people across the globe, Google paid homage to late Pakistani Urdu novelist and playwright Fatima Surayya Bajia with a colourful doodle on what would be her 88th birthday on September 1.

The doodle depicts Bajia wearing a white and yellow sari, holding a pen and writing in a notebook.

Bajia passed away on February 10, 2016 after a prolonged illness at the age of 86.

She was a well-known personality in social welfare, literary radio, television and stage. She wrote for PTV Centres in Islamabad and Lahore since beginning of the state-run channel.

Some of her popular drama serials include Shama, Afshan, Aroosa, Tasweer, Zeenat, Ana, Aagahi, Aabgeenay, Babar, Tareekh o Tamseel, Ghar Aik Nagar, Sassi Punno, Anarkali and Auraq.

Other Pakistani artists Google has honoured with a doodle include singers Nazia Hassan, Noor Jehan and Mehdi Hassan, Qawwali maestro Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, and calligrapher and painter Sadequain.

 
 
 

