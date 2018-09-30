FPW18 Day 2: Mixing the traditional with the bold

This year’s FPW was characterised by colour – colourful clothes and characters on the ramp.Actress Mansha Pasha told SAMAA Digital that the country’s biggest designers are presenting their collections at FPW18. I’m really excited to see what they have in store for us, she said.Model and actor Asad Zaman Khan said that fashion week is a good platform for everyone -- new designers have a great chance because they have the opportunity to work with big names. He said the fashion industry is improving with each passing year.Actress Suzain Fatima said that our fashion is evolving every day.At FPW18 there were new designers mixed in with a host of big names like Wardah Saleem, Sara Rohael Asghar, Deepak and Fahad, Maheen Karim, Rano’s Heirlooms, Shameer Ansari and Maheen Khan.Sohai Ali Abro and Azfar Rehman walked the ramp for Wardah Saleem. Her collection was bright and colourful, paying tribute to our rich, colourful heritage. As her models walked the ramp, traditional songs were played live.While Wardah Saleem’s collection was colourful, Sara Rohale Asghar’s was characterised by intricate silver embroidery. Each piece popped out at you.Maheen Karim’s models walked the ramp to the sounds of French music, sporting bright colours and bold designs.This was followed by a traditional collection by Rano’s Heirlooms. The models didn’t walk the runway – they glided, their hands folded before them in a traditionally demure fashion while jasmine decorated their hair.The next collection, Maheen Khan’s, was as far a departure from traditional as you could get. Her models wore bold solid colours to the beat of Adele’s Rumour Has It. Areeba Habib and Sadaf Kanwal were her showstoppers.Shahmeer Ansari’s Sastre featured everything from suits to wedding wear for men. His showstopper was designer YBQ.The first day of FPW18 had big names like Tena Durrani, Huma Adnan, Zainab Chotani, Aamna Aqeel, The Pink Tree Company, HSY, Wardah Saleem, Maheen Karim, Maheen Khan and Deepak Peerwani showcasing their newest collections.Pakistan got its first fashion week in 2009.