Former Miss India Tanushree Dutta accuses Nana Patekar of harassment

Aashiq Banaya Aapne actress and former Miss India Tanushree Dutta has accused veteran Bollywood actor Nana Patekar of harassment.

She opened up about an incident on the set of Horn ‘Ok’ Pleassss in 2008. “Nana Patekar wanted to do an intimate step with me during the dance sequence which was supposed to be solo,” Dutta said. She complained that no one supported her, including the producer. She said Patekar not only harassed her but sent goons to attack her car while she was leaving the studio.

In an interview to Zoom TV, she said that he has a history of assaulting women. “He has always been disrespectful towards women, misbehaved with them and molested actresses.”

The actress called out top actors in the industry who have been working with Patekar. “People are still working with these culprits. Akshay Kumar has been consistently working with Nana Patekar for eight years. Rajnikanth recently did a film with him,” she said.

“If such big stars continue to work with these people, what hope is there for any movement to happen,” she asked.

Dutta urged people in positions of power to speak up about sensitive issues. “There is a façade around the Bollywood industry. PR machinery works to build images of these actors. They should show it through their actions when they say we support women empowerment.”

Speaking about the #MeToo movement, she said, “The Me Too movement will never arrive in India because of the industry’s hypocrisy.”