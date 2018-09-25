Fans can visit Game of Thrones Northern Ireland sets now

Game of Thrones filming locations will be open for the public soon.

The eighth and final season of the show is expected to air in 2019. Home Box Office (HBO) has decided to continue the legacy of the show even after it ends.

The network has announced plans to open some of the most famous set locations of the show in Northern Ireland for fans soon, Variety reports. This means fans will be able to visit the filming locations of the popular show themselves.

The locations which will be turned into tourist attractions include Winterfell, Castle Black and Kings Landing. The sites will feature sets from the show and display costumes, props, weapons, state-of-the-art digital content and interactive materials to showcase VFX used in Game of Thrones.

“HBO is thrilled to celebrate the work of the ‘Game of Thrones’ creative team and crew by preserving these locations and inviting fans to visit Northern Ireland and explore Westeros in person,” said Jeff Peters, HBO’s VP of licensing and retail in a statement to Variety.

“The opportunity to celebrate Northern Ireland’s pivotal role in the life and legacy of the show and share its culture, beauty and warmth is also a huge inspiration behind these Legacy projects.”

Game of Thrones is an Emmy-awarding winning series.