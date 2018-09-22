Donald Trump needs to be told why people didn’t report their sexual assaults

September 22, 2018

Photo: Retuers

It’s 2018 but people still have to explain and justify why they don’t report sexual assault.

The president of the United States is one of the many people who believe that every person who is raped is able to report it.

Donald Trump tweeted on Friday about a case that is making headlines in the US. Supreme Court nominee Brett M Kavanaugh has been accused of sexually assault by Christine Blasey Ford, a now 51-year-old research psychologist. Kavanaugh has denied Ford’s claims that he assaulted her at a high school party in the 1980s.

His tweet spurred social media users to educate the president on why they didn’t report. The hashtag #WhyIDidntReport went viral with celebrities, politicians, students and everyone in between telling the president why they didn’t report their sexual assault. And the tweets weren’t limited to women. Men also wanted to have their say.

But that’s just in the US — Pakistan is no stranger to sexual assault. According to a report compiled by Sahil, an NGO working on child abuse, over nine children were abused every day in 2017. Most of their abusers were people they knew.

Courts exonerate people accused of sexual assault and rape every day. Just like in the case of Mukhtar Mai, a woman who was gang raped in 2002 and became a vocal advocate of women’s rights. Thirteen of the 14 men accused of raping her were acquitted.

When singer Meesha Shafi spoke up about her sexual assault she was attacked on all forms of social media.

Sometimes, speaking up about the assault, and the subsequent backlash, can be as traumatising as the assault itself.

 
 
 

