Donald Trump needs to be told why people didn’t report their sexual assaults

It’s 2018 but people still have to explain and justify why they don’t report sexual assault.

The president of the United States is one of the many people who believe that every person who is raped is able to report it.

Donald Trump tweeted on Friday about a case that is making headlines in the US. Supreme Court nominee Brett M Kavanaugh has been accused of sexually assault by Christine Blasey Ford, a now 51-year-old research psychologist. Kavanaugh has denied Ford’s claims that he assaulted her at a high school party in the 1980s.

I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents. I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018

His tweet spurred social media users to educate the president on why they didn’t report. The hashtag #WhyIDidntReport went viral with celebrities, politicians, students and everyone in between telling the president why they didn’t report their sexual assault. And the tweets weren’t limited to women. Men also wanted to have their say.

I waited over 20 years to report my sexual abuser.

Because I was 14.

Because it was my hero.

Because it was my priest.

Because I thought I’d be expelled.

Because I feared no one would believe me.

Because I thought suicide was easier than telling 1 person#WhyIDidntReport — Thomas Roberts (@ThomasARoberts) September 21, 2018

So #WhyIDidntReport I was 15. Raped by a drunk football player at a high school party. I was SURE my dad would shoot him if he knew and then my mom would be alone. I stayed in my room for days and cried to my cat. Didn’t tell dad until like 20 years later after my rapist died. — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) September 22, 2018

Because I was 18

I was scared

I didn’t think I’d be believed

I didn’t know where to go

I knew my assailant

I couldn’t break my parents’ hearts

I didn’t want to be defined by someone else’s violent criminal act#WhyIDidntReport — Gretchen Whitmer (@gretchenwhitmer) September 22, 2018

#WhyIDidntReport

I did report.

The Judge ignored the petechial hemorrhages in my eyes my fractured trachea, and said: I “better learn how to turn down men’s advances w/o trying to ruin thier whole lives.” — Truth is Truth (@KindnessnMercy) September 22, 2018

Because my boyfriend told me he would actually kill me if I left him or if I told anyone and when someone beats you, you believe them. I didn’t want to die. #WhyIDidntReport — Lizz “65 women like me too” Winstead (@lizzwinstead) September 21, 2018

#WhyIDidntReport because I was 12. Because I didn’t want to upset his mother and aunt (my great aunt & grandmother) Because I blamed myself for falling asleep on the couch and not my room. — Kaya Scodelario (@kScodders) September 22, 2018

But that’s just in the US — Pakistan is no stranger to sexual assault. According to a report compiled by Sahil, an NGO working on child abuse, over nine children were abused every day in 2017. Most of their abusers were people they knew.

Courts exonerate people accused of sexual assault and rape every day. Just like in the case of Mukhtar Mai, a woman who was gang raped in 2002 and became a vocal advocate of women’s rights. Thirteen of the 14 men accused of raping her were acquitted.

When singer Meesha Shafi spoke up about her sexual assault she was attacked on all forms of social media.

Sometimes, speaking up about the assault, and the subsequent backlash, can be as traumatising as the assault itself.