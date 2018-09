Indian actor Deepika Padukone will be a part of Vin Diesel’s xXx, film director DJ Caruso announced on twitter.

Replying to a social media user, Caruso confirmed that Padukone will return to the franchise for its next xXx movie, adding that the “script is being scheduled”.

The upcoming film is Deepika’s second Hollywood project. She had played the role of Serena Unger in the third xXx movie.