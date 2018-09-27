Commander of Thugs says he finds it difficult to work with Aamir Khan

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan has said that he finds it difficult to work with Aamir Khan because Aamir is a genius.

“It is a big honour for me to work with Aamir,” Big B said during a media interaction. “Aamir Khan is not only [an actor] but a producer, director, writer and a marketing genius.”

Bachchan said that it is very difficult to compete with him. “I have been behind him to direct a film and give me a small role, and I will stand with a flag in the background.”

In Thugs of Hindostan, Amitabh and Aamir will be seen together for the first time.

Amitabh Bachchan will essay the role of Commander of Thugs, while Aamir Khan will play Firangi.

The movie, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh, is all set to release on November 8.