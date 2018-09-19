Coca-Cola wants to make marijuana-infused drinks

Coca-Cola may be expanding into cannabis-infused drinks.

The company told Bloomberg that it is interested in drinks with CBD – the non-psychoactive ingredient in marijuana that treats pain without getting a person high. The CBD-infused drinks ease inflammation, pain and cramping.

Coca-Cola is in talks with Canadian marijuana producer Aurora Cannabis to develop the beverages, according to Bloomberg.

Aurora is Canada’s third-largest pot company, with a market value of CAD $8.7 billion. Canada is preparing to become the first Group of Seven nation to legalise cannabis on October 17.

“We are closely watching the growth of non-psychoactive CBD as an ingredient in functional wellness beverages around the world,” Coca-Cola spokesperson Kent Landers said. “The space is evolving quickly. No decisions have been made at this time.”

He didn’t confirm that they were in talks with Aurora but the company’s shares surged after the news broke, jumping 23% on Monday in New York. Other stocks in the cannabis industry got a boost, with Tilray Inc adding as much as 9.4% in response to Coca-Cola’s interest.

The move comes as beverage makers around the world are trying to branch out and stay trendy. Cannabis is being seen as a ‘trendy ingredient’ and may boost the company’s sales at a time when businesses are slowing.

Coca-Cola has already branched out – it acquired Costa Coffee for $5.1 billion in August and is already involved in juice, tea and mineral water.

Marijuana is still illegal in the US but there is a growing acceptance of using CBD to treat illnesses like chronic pain, epilepsy and anxiety.

The first-ever medical treatment derived from a marijuana plant will hit the US market soon, after regulators in June gave an epilepsy treatment by GW Pharmaceuticals Plc the green light.