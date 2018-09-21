Cathay Pacific spells its name wrong on its own plane

September 21, 2018

Photo: Cathay Pacific/Twitter

Cathay Pacific Airways, a Hong-Kong based airline took passengers by surprise when it spelled its own company name incorrectly on the side of  a Boeing 777-367  plane. It had ‘Cathay Paciic’ written on it.  

The plane flew from China to Hong Kong with a missing ‘f’ from Pacific. It arrived in Hong Kong on Wednesday morning. Travelers at Hong Kong International figured out that something doesn’t look right on the plane and contacted the airline immediately.

The company admitted to the mistake and joked on Twitter that the jet would be sent back to the paint shop.

Social media users think it is strange that the company didn’t notice the blunder.

An engineer from Haeco, a sister company of the airline, told the South China Morning Post “The spacing is too on point for a mishap. We have stencils.”

He added, “There should be a blank gap in between letters if it was a real mistake.”

Cathay Pacific is an award-winning and globally recognised airline.

 
 
 

