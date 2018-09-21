American paediatricians think baby walkers should be banned

Paediatricians in the United States have warned parents that its baby walkers are a dangerous product. Baby walkers give children mobility while they are learning to walk.

American pediatricians are again calling for a ban on walkers after a decade. A study was published in the journal Pediatrics recently, which specifically looks at baby walker-related injuries in the United States.

Baby walkers are not safe because children can move up to 4 feet per second in it. This mobility is beyond a baby’s natural capability increasing the risk of them getting hurt. Babies between the ages of five months to 15 months are likely to use walkers.

“I view infant walkers as inherently dangerous objects that have no benefit whatsoever and should not be sold in the US,” said Dr Benjamin Hoffman, a paediatrician who chairs the America Academy of Pediatrics Committee on Injury, Violence and Poison Prevention.

In 1994, baby walkers were declared to be responsible for causing more injuries than any other children’s product by the Consumer Products Safety Commission in the US.

According to the study, 230,676 infant walker-related injuries in children younger than 15 months were reported at hospitals in the US. Most of the children, 90.6% sustained head or neck injuries of which 74.1% were injured by falling from the stairs.

A notable drop of 23% in walker-related injuries was seen after the mandatory safety standards were met in 2010 such as introducing brakes for infant walkers to prevent children from getting hurt. The introduction of stationary activity centers in 1994, devices without wheels also helped to prevent the injuries.

Canada banned baby walkers in 2004.