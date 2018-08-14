Young Sikhs of KP go green on Independence Day

August 14, 2018

Young members of the Sikh community put on green turbans in Peshawar on Tuesday as part of their celebrations of the 72nd Independence Day.

Celebrations were held at Gurdwara Deeba Singh, Hashtnagri, in Peshawar. The Sikhs hoisted the flag and sang national songs. They also exchanged greetings amongst themselves.

In their Independence Day message, the Sikhs said that their forefathers had rendered great sacrifices for the cause of independence and that it was the result of their sacrifices today that they were living in an independent country.

One member, Gorpal Singh, said that they could not organise the Independence Day rally this year due to security reasons.

A large number of Sikhs live in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. The census puts the population of the Sikhs at 15,000 in the province. The community disputes the figure, saying that their population is around 30,000.

 
 
 

See Also

Three killed in Karachi as the city is caught in a traffic gridlock

August 14, 2018 9:11 pm

Sabir Nazar’s take on Independence Day in Naya Pakistan

August 14, 2018 1:26 pm

Police deny PTI’s Imran Ismail entry to Quaid’s mausoleum

August 14, 2018 1:06 pm

A Sialkot hotel is giving away free ‘flag drinks’ on Independence Day

August 14, 2018 11:56 am

Nobel laureate Malala prays for Pakistan’s peace and prosperity

August 14, 2018 10:12 am

Iran is wishing Pakistan a Happy Independence Day

August 14, 2018 10:06 am

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.