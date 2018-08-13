Watch: Kangana Ranaut wishes Imran Khan all the best

August 13, 2018

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has congratulated Imran Khan on his party’s victory in the July 25 elections.

The Bollywood actor said that she liked Imran Khan’s victory speech.

“The kind of speech Mr Imran Khan has given is very very nice,” Ms Ranaut said.

In his victory speech Khan said he wanted to resolve the long-standing territorial dispute over Kashmir, saying, “If India takes one step toward us, we will take two”.

“I wish him all the best, I appeal that we have a beautiful relationship,” the Queen star said. “We can only hope that we don’t have to shed more blood.”

 
 
 

