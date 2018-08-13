Seven Nazia Hassan songs that will take you back to yesteryear

On her 18th death anniversary, Nazia Hassan is remembered as one of the most iconic singers in the country. She was an innovator in the Pakistani music industry and today’s musicians are still trying to fill her shoes.

Hassan was born on April 3rd, 1965 in Karachi. She started her career as a child artist at PTV. The pop singer went on to sell millions of records during her career. She passed away on August 13, 2018 after battling lung cancer. She has also been honoured with the Pride of Performance Award.

SAMAA Digital has made a list of seven of Hassan’s most memorable songs.

1. Aap Jaisa Koi

‘Aap jaisa koi meri zindagi mein aaiay toh baat bun jai’

We start off with a love song that won Hassan a Filmfare Award. She sang the song for the Bollywood film ‘Kurbani’, which went onto become a hit.

2. Aankhain Milane Wale

‘Aankhain milane wale dil ko churane wale mujhko bhulane wale’

The song is best known for its beautiful lyrics.

3. Dosti

‘Sub say mahangee hai chalti rahtee hai rukti nahin dosti dosti teri meri aisi dosti’

One of the many collaborations with her brother Zoheb Hassan, ‘Dosti’ celebrates friendship with its energetic beat and lyrics.

4. Aag

‘Aag deday aag lelay aag say hai zindagi yahan‘

The song compares life and creation with fire. The “fiery” music video was shot in London with stunning visual effects.

5. Disco Deewane

‘Hamari awaz mohabat ka saath aao sajadein yeh raat jhoomein qadam bahekte qadam subh ho ya ho raat’

One of Hassan’s most iconic songs, ‘Disco Deewane‘ celebrates disco music and makes you want to groove every time you hear it.

6. Dum Dum Dee Dee

‘Jab se tum ko mein nay dekha hua kya mujhay kya pata..sochi kya hoon aur kehti kya, pee li mein nay pyar ki dawa’

This song celebrates love with its sweet, simple lyrics

7. Sun Mere Mehboob Sun

‘Sun mere mehboob sun, mere sansoon se sun, mere geetoon ki dhun, tu hai kahan’

The slow-tempo track is one of the best songs by the Pakistani pop artist.