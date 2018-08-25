Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar among world’s highest-paid actors

Akshay Kumar has emerged as the seventh highest-paid actor in the world by earning $40.5 million in 2018, according to the Forbes magazine.
The Bollywood’s “Khiladi” is closely followed by Salman Khan in the ninth place, raking in $38.5 million.
Here is the Forbes’ list of highest-paid actors:
1. George Clooney
Geroge Clooney is the world’s highest-paid actor. He soared to the top of Forbes’ annual list of world’s highest-paid actors, thanks largely to the sale of his tequila company.
Clooney, 57, earned an estimated $239 million between June 2017-June 2018, marking the highest earnings of his 35-year career in film and television, Forbes said.
Clooney, who hasn’t starred in a Hollywood movie since 2016 crime thriller “Money Monster,” sold the Casamigos tequila company he co-founded to British spirits company Diageo in June 2017.
2. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson earned an estimated $124 million thanks to “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” and other projects.
3. Robert Downey Jr.
Robert Downey Jr., star of the “Iron Man” series, was third on the list, with an estimated $81 million.
4. Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth earned $64.5 million from roles in “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Avengers: Infinity War”.
5. Jackie Chan