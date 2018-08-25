Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar among world’s highest-paid actors

Akshay Kumar has emerged as the seventh highest-paid actor in the world by earning $40.5 million in 2018, according to the Forbes magazine.

The Bollywood’s “Khiladi” is closely followed by Salman Khan in the ninth place, raking in $38.5 million.

Here is the Forbes’ list of highest-paid actors:

1. George Clooney

Geroge Clooney is the world’s highest-paid actor. He soared to the top of Forbes’ annual list of world’s highest-paid actors, thanks largely to the sale of his tequila company.

Clooney, 57, earned an estimated $239 million between June 2017-June 2018, marking the highest earnings of his 35-year career in film and television, Forbes said.

Clooney, who hasn’t starred in a Hollywood movie since 2016 crime thriller “Money Monster,” sold the Casamigos tequila company he co-founded to British spirits company Diageo in June 2017.

2. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson earned an estimated $124 million thanks to “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” and other projects. 3. Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr., star of the “Iron Man” series, was third on the list, with an estimated $81 million.

4. Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth earned $64.5 million from roles in “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Avengers: Infinity War”.

5. Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan earned $45.5 million after appearing in six Chinese films, including action flicks “Bleeding Steel” and “The Foreigner”.

6. Will Smith

Will Smith earned $42 million from a starring role in Netflix’s move “Bright”, a forthcoming role in Disney’s live-action “Aladdin” and a guest appearance on Nicky Jam’s World Cup song “Live It Up.”

7. Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar earned $40.5 million after appearing in socially conscious movies such as “Toilet” and “Padman”, as well as from endorsement deals with Tata and Eveready.

8. Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler earned $39.5 million, thanks to a Netflix deal to write, direct and star in a series of comedies.

9. Salman Khan

Salman Khan earned $38.5 million, in part from endorsement deals with Suzuki motorcycles and Chlormint gum.

10. Chris Evans

Chris Evans earned $34 million, from his role as Captain America in Marvel movies.