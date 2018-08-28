Sadak 2 will be a very emotional film, reveals Sanjay Dutt

August 28, 2018

Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in Sadak. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Sanjay Dutt has said that his upcoming movie Sadak 2 starring Pooja Bhatt and Aalia Bhatt will be a very emotional film, Times of India reported.

Sanjay Dutt, who played a lead role in Sadak (1991), revealed that the story will pick up several years after the original.

The story follows the journey of a young girl (Aalia Bhatt) and how she helps Sanjay Dutt’s character to get rid of drug addiction.

Pooja Bhatt had earlier stated that the film will deal with the issue of depression and Sanjay Dutt will be shown in his “true and present time”.

The movie will be released in November 2019.

 
 
 

See Also

Is Ranveer Singh playing a Mughal emperor in Karan Johar’s Takht?

August 9, 2018 7:49 pm

Ranbir’s best will make you fall in love with Sanjay Dutt

July 1, 2018 2:05 pm

Aamir Khan wanted to become Sanjay Dutt in Sanju

May 24, 2018 10:27 pm

Bhoomi is a Sanjay Dutt vehicle gone bust

September 29, 2017 10:19 am

‘Deadly Dutt’ back on Bollywood screen

September 22, 2017 1:06 pm

Cold war between Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt still on?

September 20, 2017 10:41 am

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.