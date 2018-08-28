Sadak 2 will be a very emotional film, reveals Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt has said that his upcoming movie Sadak 2 starring Pooja Bhatt and Aalia Bhatt will be a very emotional film, Times of India reported.

Sanjay Dutt, who played a lead role in Sadak (1991), revealed that the story will pick up several years after the original.

The story follows the journey of a young girl (Aalia Bhatt) and how she helps Sanjay Dutt’s character to get rid of drug addiction.

Pooja Bhatt had earlier stated that the film will deal with the issue of depression and Sanjay Dutt will be shown in his “true and present time”.

The movie will be released in November 2019.