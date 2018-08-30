Punjab minister bans ‘vulgar’ movie billboards at cinemas

August 30, 2018

A man stands at the ticket counter with film posters at a cinema in Rawalpindi, Pakistan August 30, 2018. REUTERS

Punjab’s new information minister Fayaz ul Hasan Chohan has announced that he will shut down the cinemas in Punjab if ‘vulgar’ billboards are found at any of them.

Since Imran Khan’s party appointed him last week, Chohan has caused a number of rows, including with his visit to the grave of a man sentenced to death for killing the governor of Punjab in 2011, and with critical remarks about Nargis, a popular Pakistani singer and actress.

“If any vulgar billboard is found at any cinema in Punjab after three days, there will be a fine in first place, and if they don’t comply, that cinema will be shut down,” Chohan told a public meeting in Lahore.

“Is there any humanity that you print half-naked women and put them on big billboards?” he said.

Film posters are seen at the hall of the Bambino Cinema in Karachi, Pakistan August 30. Reuters

There has been some criticism of this move. Left-leaning politician and rights activist Ammar Rashid called it “pure moral policing” in a tweet.

 
 
 

