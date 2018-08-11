Priyanka Chopra upset over engagement rumours

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra has declined to comment on rumours about her engagement with American singer Nick Jonas.

In an interview with Indian news agency PTI, Priyanka said that “my personal life is not for public consumption,” Times of India reported.

“Ninety percent of my life is for public consumption but 10 per cent is for me,” she said. “I am a girl and I have the right to keep that to myself.”

The Bollywood actor said that her family, friends and relationships are the things she doesn’t need to defend or explain to anyone.

“I am not running for the office, so I don’t think I need to give explanations,” Chopra said.