Katrina Kaif believes Salman Khan is a better actor than Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

August 30, 2018

Bollywood starlet Katrina Kaif believes Salman Khan is a better actor than Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, India Today reported.

“Something inside me says that he is the better actor,” she told director Karan Johar during a talkshow.

The off-screen relationship between Salman and Kaif is no secret — the veteran actor is said to have launched her career in Bollywood.

They have worked together in the Tiger series and will be seen together in Bharat, which is scheduled for release in 2019.

Kaif and Shah Rukh were cast in Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero together. She worked with Aamir in the third installment of the Dhoom franchise.

 
 
 

