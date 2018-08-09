Is Ranveer Singh playing a Mughal emperor in Karan Johar’s Takht?

August 9, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

The Indian filmmaker Karan Johar has announced his return to direction after a gap of two years since his last film ‘Ae Dil He Mushkil‘.

The Padmavaat star Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor are among the stars who have signed Karan Johar’s upcoming movie ‘Takht‘.

The movie is about the ‘an epic battle for the majestic Mughal throne’, Johar tweeted. “Takht is about WAR for LOVE.”

 
 
 

