For British Deputy High Commissioner in Karachi Elin Burns, haleem is comfort food

The British deputy high commissioner in Karachi, Elin Burns, has proven that you can take the woman out of Pakistan but you can’t expect her to go back to plain old British food.

In a Twitter thread posted on August 30, Burns said she’s back in the UK and wanted to make one of her favourite dishes for her parents – haleem!

She bought the ingredients. But then she realised that she needed something to go with it.

And just realised I need bread to serve with it 🙈 So now I’m trying to make Roti for the first time too… Fingers crossed! pic.twitter.com/ArOo6JJivd — Elin Burns (@ElinMBurns) August 30, 2018

Her rotis may have looked a bit like parathas but her first try was commendable. Her garnish preparation was on point but she missed out on the chilies.

Next up, the garnishes… (I decided not to have chillies 🌶 too – thought the spices in the #Haleem would be enough for a #Welsh 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 audience!) NB slightly over-fried onions, but they still tasted delicious 😋 pic.twitter.com/qeyfHhXZwb — Elin Burns (@ElinMBurns) August 30, 2018

The result of her efforts was some haleem that looked pretty good. Her parents liked it too.

She called haleem ‘comfort food’ and we can all relate to that.