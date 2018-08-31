Akshay Kumar’s Gold becomes first Bollywood film to release in Saudi Arabia

August 31, 2018

Photo: Indian Express

Aksay Kumar’s Gold has become the first Bollywood film ever to release in cinemas in Saudi Arabia, the Khiladi announced on twitter.

“Happy to share, Gold is the first ever Bollywood movie to release in the Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia, in cinemas from today.” Akshay tweeted.

The Reema Kagti-directed sports film is only the second movie after Rajinikanth’s hit social drama Kaala to hit the theaters in the Gulf country.

Gold is the fictional re-telling of India’s win at  the London Olympics.

 
 
 

