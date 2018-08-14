A Sialkot hotel is giving away free ‘flag drinks’ on Independence Day

It’s Independence Day and everyone is excited. As this festive mood hovers over the country, there is one hotel in Sialkot that has taken its celebrations to the next level. It’s handing out free ‘flag drinks’ to all of its customers!
The drink is mint-flavoured. It is called the flag drink as it is green and white in colour.
“We decided to do something different on this Independence Day,” said the manager of the hotel, Safdar. “We introduced the flag drink.” Each glass is served with a small star carved out of lemon peel.
“I really like it,” said one woman. “The colours of the flag make it even more interesting.”