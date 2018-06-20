Urdu satirist Mushtraq Ahmed Yusufi is no more

June 20, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Famous Urdu satirist and humorist Mushtaq Ahmed Yusufi passed away on Wednesday in Karachi. He was 94 years old.

Yusufi was admitted to a hospital in Karachi after contracting pneumonia. Doctors had moved him on to the ventilator after his condition deteriorated. Doctors pronounced him dead on Wednesday evening.

He has been awarded multiple accolades, including the Sitara-e-Imtiaz and Hilal-e-Imtiaz, the highest literary honor from the Government of Pakistan.

Born in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Yusufi did his B.A. from Agra University and M.A. Philosophy and LL.B from Aligarh Muslim University.

Some of his famous works include Chiragh Talay, Khakam-ba-dahan, Zarguzasht and Aab-e-gum.

 
 
 

