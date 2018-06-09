Uneasy lies the head that wears a crown in Pakistani politics

Ajraks, topis, garlands, bouquets… Pakistanis love showering their political leaders with tokens of their gratitude at rallies. But perhaps the strangest one of all is the golden crown.

Sometimes these gifts come in the form of expensive jewelry and politicians rarely look a gift horse in the mouth.

Maryam Nawaz of the PML-N has been the recipient of a number of gold mementos. She received a gold necklace during a gathering in Faisalabad and crowns in Sargodha and Sheikhpura.

In Sheikhpura, the crown, presented by traders, was reportedly embellished with a giant ruby as well as diamonds and was worth around Rs1.3 million.

The other token was presented by Sargodha Mayor Malik Aslam Naveed as “a gift from the people of Sargodha” and weighed 20 tolas. Maryam had said that she would donate the crown to an organisation working for the welfare of orphans.

PPP leader Sharjeel Inam Memon was given two crowns by a local party leader and a group that calls itself the Janisaran-e-Benazir in April 2017. They were celebrating his return to Pakistan after his self-imposed exile abroad. He donated both to the Chhipa Welfare Association.

Jhang politician Faisal Saleh Hayat attended a youth football tournament in 2015 in Multan and was also crowned.

PTI Chairperson Imran Khan was presented with a crown in Gujrawala in March 2018.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was given a five-tola crown by the Qasimabad Business Forum in Hyderabad. PPP MNA Faryal Talpur also received a crown in August 2015.