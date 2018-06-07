This Waziristan video isn’t Attan and is from 2016

The fauji jawan and the skinny young man in a white shalwwar kameez spar in a circle. They bop and cut each other in a fantastic metaphor for civil military relations. The footage was too good to be true.

On Wednesday, Junaid Akhtar tweeted the video saying: “Somewhere in North Waziristan. Patrolling party was passing from a small village & people didn’t allow them to move ahead w/o Iftari. #Pashtunwali. Zindabad. Sorry for no audio but it was song Karrar Rasha.”

We were curious so we went digging.

It turns out that a longer video of exactly the same dancing was posted Nov 2016 by an FA Khan on YouTube.

This would make sense as the men are wearing jackets, so the weather would have been cold. It doesn’t appear to be a video from this Ramzan at least.

“What they are doing is not Attan,” explained Imran Khan, who has written a long blog explaining all its different forms. He spoke to us on the phone on Thursday. “It is Qataghani, which you find in Central Asia and Chitral. They were just kids having some fun. It’s actually an attempt at comedy. He even does a qalabazi at the end. The real Qataghani is much more elegant.”

Imran’s blog ‘For the Love of Attan’ gives a fantastic detailed history of the dance. “One version puts its roots in Zoroastrianism; as this dance was supposed to take the early Zoroastrians into a trance like state,” he writes. “Another version ascribes the Attan to Alexander’s invasion of modern-day Afghanistan. Thus, tying Attan to the ancient ‘Pyrrhic Dance’, a war dance that was part of military training in both Athens as well as Sparta.”

It is also worth mentioning that the video comes at a time when perhaps a certain impression is being conveyed of what the situation may be like in the area. People familiar with developments on the ground were skeptical that the video could be extrapolated to convey a generalized sense of the current context.