Sherry Rehman: NUST should take back degree of student who said Gul Bukhari should be ‘sexually tortured’

Opposition Leader in the Senate Sherry Rehman tweeted to NUST, saying that it should revoke the degree of a student who demanded “sexual torture” on Gul Bukhari.

Political analyst Gul Bukhari was abducted and released on Wednesday. As news of her abduction spread on social media, a Twitter user, Mursaleen, tweeted: “Sexual torture would be perfect for this shi* #GulBukhari”.

The tweets on his account are protected. His bio describes him as “Young Civil Engineer #PTI #PakArmy, Strictly against Traitors”.

Nighat Dad, the founder of Digital Rights Foundation, took screenshots of his tweet. She also took the screenshot of another tweet in which Mursaleen says: “About to graduate, Last day at NUST #Engineer”.

Nighat Dad tweeted the two screenshots together. That is when they caught the attention of senior PPP leader Sherry Rehman.

Ms Rehman tweeted: “Irrespective of whom he is targeting I assume @OfficialNUST will revoke degree and @PTI (which is part of his twitter Identity)will move against such an open call to bloodlust and torture. There must be no impunity, or social or professional tolerance for such heinous hate speech”

It is common for many Twitter users in Pakistan to hurl insults and threats of sexual nature at women who they disagree with. Strict cybercrime laws exist in the country but the cumbersome procedure to file and pursue a complaint prevents people from registering cases.