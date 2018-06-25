Shah Rukh Khan reportedly helping Irffan Khan after tumour diagnosis

Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, who has been receiving treatment for neuroendocrine tumour in London for the last few weeks, is reportedly living in Shah Rukh Khan’s house in the UK capital.

According to Times of India, Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa had telephoned Shah Rukh Khan before the family flew to London for Irrfan’s treatment.

The reports said Shah Rukh Khan had spent almost two hours before with Irrfan Khan and gave him the key to his London house.

“Irrfan and his family happily accepted the keys to SRK’s residence in London who wanted them to feel at home while his good friend was getting treated to overcome the cancer.”