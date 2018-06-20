SAMAA helps parents talk to children about abuse

: No one should be able to harm us.: We should have positive feelings when people meet us and touch us. For example, hugging friends or sitting in your grandparent’s lap.: There’s also bad touch. Some people touch children secretly. They tell children to keep it a ‘secret’. Such a touch evokes negative feelings, such as anger, shame or fear.: We should never hide such things. We should say out loud, “Do not touch me,” and run away to tell our mother, father or teacher.: They know that it’s never our fault. Say it out loud with us: “We will say it. We will say it.”*This is a public service message from SAMAA TV courtesy Rozan.