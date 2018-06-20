SAMAA helps parents talk to children about abuse

June 20, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




Children are especially vulnerable to sexual abuse in societies that blame the victim and uphold notions of shame and misplaced honour. SAMAA TV has created two characters, Tinkoo and Tina, to have these difficult conversations. They discuss how children should react when someone tries to sexually abuse them.

Tina: No one should be able to harm us.

Tinkoo: We should have positive feelings when people meet us and touch us. For example, hugging friends or sitting in your grandparent’s lap.

Tina: There’s also bad touch. Some people touch children secretly. They tell children to keep it a ‘secret’. Such a touch evokes negative feelings, such as anger, shame or fear.

Tinkoo: We should never hide such things. We should say out loud, “Do not touch me,” and run away to tell our mother, father or teacher.

Tina and Tinkoo: They know that it’s never our fault. Say it out loud with us: “We will say it. We will say it.”

*This is a public service message from SAMAA TV courtesy Rozan.
 
 
 

See Also

Amnesty International terms US policy separating children from parents ‘torture’

June 20, 2018 1:10 pm

SAMAA shows you how to react when your child speaks of abuse

June 20, 2018 11:55 am

Pope’s envoys in Chile call for justice for sex abuse victims

June 20, 2018 8:35 am

Search for children who drowned in Rawalpindi sewerage drain continues

June 16, 2018 6:24 pm

Case registered against Gujranwala UC chairperson’s son in Facebook blackmail case

June 14, 2018 2:14 pm

PML-N awards tickets to Qamar-ul-Islam, Sardar Mumtaz against Chaudhry Nisar

June 14, 2018 12:09 am

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.