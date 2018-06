PIA’s Captain Maryam Masood has become the first female pilot to land a plane at the Gilgit Airport.

First officer Shumaila Mazhar was also part of the historic flight that travelled to Gilgit on Thursday.

The Gilgit Aiport is among the most difficult airports in Pakistan to land planes in.

PIA posted on their official Twitter account that the flight to Gilgit is very challenging and requires a lot of precision and technique, praising the pilot and first officer for making it look “easy”.