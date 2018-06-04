Peshawar heritage trail set to open today

This is what Peshawar has been wanting to tell the world for a long time: Come visit.

It wants you to see its heritage trail, which is being inaugurated by Chief Minister Pervez Khattak today, Monday. The event was scheduled for 10pm.

The Archaeology department sighed with relief for accomplishing this in a city that saw some of the worst bomb blasts since 2007.

The trail that begins at the historical Ghanta Ghar passes through Bazar-e-Kalan and Sethian Mohallah with seven palatial wooden havelis built by the Sethis 136 years ago in 1882.

The trail ends at the centuries-old archaeological monument Gor Gathri located at one of the highest points of Peshawar city.

The Sikhs, during their rule, constructed a Hindu temple for Shiva there.

People will also be able to visit Sarai Jahandad, which has been converted into an artisan village, a 17th century Hindu temple and a British-built fire brigade with two vintage fire engines dating to 1912.

The government had set aside Rs315 million to conserve the area and old buildings. It has redesigned 80 new buildings in the traditional style. Their façades were redone in the old beautiful woodwork.

The government has constructed an underground electricity, gas and sewerage system and decorated the streets with lights and flowers.

In future, all the linked streets would be redesigned in the traditional style, said Nawazuddin, a research officer with the project.

Daud Sethi, whose grandfathers owned the Sethi Havelis, appreciated the work and said that there was a time when foreign tourists would make bookings weeks before visiting Peshawar. He said that sometimes they would hardly find rooms in hotels and would stay with locals as guests.

The project did not dislocate any shopkeeper or house as the department plans to encourage locals to exploit the trail economically.

“Earlier there was no car park in the surrounding localities, but the locals have made one now,” said Nawazuddin.

The government has also started renovation of the Sethi havelis as well as Gor Khatri.

A wedding hall that was constructed by a minister in the previous government at Gor Khatri has also been demolished to make space for parks.