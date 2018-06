Parents-to-be Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik share Eid photos

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik are expecting their first baby. The couple shared Eid photos on Instagram and Twitter.

Malik posted a picture on Instagram with his wife, captioned: “Eid Mubarak”.

“Eid Mubarak from our family to yours 🤗🤗🤗 @anammirza @realshoaibmalik,” Mirza wrote while sharing a family photo.

The couple shared news of their pregnancy on April 23 this year.