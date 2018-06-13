Pakistani to accompany Frenchman to conquer Everest

Pakistani mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara will accompany a French climber who has set himself the goal of conquering Everest in 2022, the year of his 70th birthday.

The expedition will include Nepalese Pasang Nuru Sherpa, reported the French Montages magazine.

This is Goal 2022 for Marc Batard, the “Everest sprinter”, who has two climbs (1988 and 1990) from the roof of the world to his credit. In the first he went by the Tibetan way and the second the Nepalese way.

A few months ago the mountaineer launched his project Beyond Everest, for which he set himself the goal of reaching the summit again, without oxygen. If he succeeds, he will be the oldest summiter to have ever conquered Everest.

Pasang Nuru Sherpa has nine victories of the summit and Pakistani mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara is accustomed to the Himalayas.

Starting next year, the trio will try to climb Nanga Parbat, which will be followed by others, K2 and Aconcagua.

Batard also set himself the goal of creating, by 2022, an international school of mountain trades, the Himalayan International Mountaineering.