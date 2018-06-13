Pakistani to accompany Frenchman to conquer Everest

June 13, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Pakistani mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara will accompany a French climber who has set himself the goal of conquering Everest in 2022, the year of his 70th birthday.

The expedition will include Nepalese Pasang Nuru Sherpa, reported the French Montages magazine.

This is Goal 2022 for Marc Batard, the “Everest sprinter”, who has two climbs (1988 and 1990) from the roof of the world to his credit. In the first he went by the Tibetan way and the second the Nepalese way.

A few months ago the mountaineer launched his project Beyond Everest, for which he set himself the goal of reaching the summit again, without oxygen. If he succeeds, he will be the oldest summiter to have ever conquered Everest.

Pasang Nuru Sherpa has nine victories of the summit and Pakistani mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara is accustomed to the Himalayas.

Starting next year, the trio will try to climb Nanga Parbat, which will be followed by others, K2 and Aconcagua.

Batard also set himself the goal of creating, by 2022, an international school of mountain trades, the Himalayan International Mountaineering.

 
 
 

See Also

Baked goods and Wi-Fi bring Everest closer to home

May 24, 2018 10:17 am

Australian climber breaks world record with Everest summit

May 14, 2018 7:02 pm

Ali Sadpara, three others scale Mt Pumori

January 22, 2018 12:42 pm

Scaling new heights: Nepal’s woman becomes mountain guide

January 20, 2018 8:41 am

Meet the first woman to climb Mount Everest twice in 5 days

December 27, 2017 11:14 am

Pakistani mountaineer abandons Everest expedition to assist injured companion

May 29, 2017 9:32 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.