Kamila Shamsie wins UK’s most prominent literary award

June 7, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Kamila Shamsie won the international Women’s Prize for Fiction for her 2017 book Home Fire.

The award holds a £30,000 prize. According to The Guardian, the judges described her book as “the story of our times”. It tells the story of a British Muslim family’s connection to the Islamic State.

“Home Fire is about identity, conflicting loyalties, love and politics,” said the chair of judges, Sarah Sands. “And it sustains mastery of its themes and its form. It is a remarkable book which we passionately recommend.”

Ms Shamsie was born and raised in Karachi. She has a BA in Creative Writing from Hamilton College in Clinton, NY and an MFA from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. She now lives in London.

 
 
 

