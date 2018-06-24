Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington, Rose Leslie tie the knot

June 24, 2018
AFP

Photo: Courtesy Twitter

Actors Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, who played on-screen lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte in fantasy TV saga “Game of Thrones”, got married in Britain on Saturday.

The 31-year-old stars tied the knot in northeastern Scotland, with co-stars Emilia Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen, and Peter Dinklage, who played Tyrion Lannister, arriving at nearby Aberdeen on Friday.

The couple, who met on set in 2012, announced the engagement in the Times newspaper last September, and the wedding date was submitted to the local registry office last month.

The ceremony was held at the remote Wardhill Castle in Aberdeenshire, which has been in Leslie’s family for 900 years, according to the Daily Mail.

She left the show in 2014, but Harington’s iconic character has appeared in every episode.

Harington told L’Uomo Vogue that the on-screen romance contributed to the pair getting together, after filming in Iceland in 2012.

“The country is beautiful … the Northern Lights are magical … it was there that I fell in love,” he said.

“If you’re already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love.”

 
 
 

See Also

HBO gives go-ahead to ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel

June 9, 2018 10:07 am

Book by ‘Game of Thrones’ author to be animated film

May 24, 2018 1:52 pm

‘Game of Thrones’ author announces new book

April 26, 2018 2:32 pm

‘Game of Thrones’ creators to make new ‘Star Wars’ films

February 7, 2018 4:26 am

Here’s when “Game of Thrones” is officially coming back

January 5, 2018 7:33 pm

Stamps issued to mark British actors prominence in Game of Thrones

January 4, 2018 4:35 pm

 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.